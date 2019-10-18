EXMORTUS Release Playthrough Video For Cover Of Theme From Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho

In advance of next week's release of their new Halloween/horror-themed EP, Legions Of The Undead, Los Angeles-based death/thrash/shred quartet, Exmortus, has unveiled a playthrough video for their rendition of Bernard Herrmann's “Psycho Theme”. Check it out below.

In addition to his work with director Alfred Hitchcock, Herrmann composed scores for such notable films as Citizen Kane, Cape Fear and Taxi Driver. He's best known, though, for scoring Psycho, which the American Film Institute ranked as the fourth-greatest film score of all time in 2005.

"Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho is undoubtedly one of the most iconic horror movies of all time, and not just for its story,” states Exmortus’ Jadran ‘Conan’ Gonzalez. “Bernard Herrman's harsh harmonies and melancholic melodies in the score translate so well to heavy metal, we couldn't resist putting our own spin on it. So, enjoy this shredder take of the classic slasher theme."

“Psycho Theme” is joined on Legions Of The Undead by two new original Exmortus tracks - “Swallow Your Soul,” which was inspired by Evil Dead, and the title track, which nods to the Dead Men of Dunharrow in Lord Of The Rings - and two other instrumentals: a neoclassical shred rendition of 19th Century Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky's haunting “Night On Bald Mountain,” and a cover of Danny Elfman's “Beetlejuice” theme.

Digital pre-orders for Legions Of The Undead, out on October 25, include instant downloads of “Swallow Your Soul” and “Beetlejuice”. Physical copies, meanwhile, can be pre-ordered on CD and limited-edition green slime-colored vinyl, here.

Tracklisting:

“Legions Of The Undead“

“Swallow Your Soul“

“Beetlejuice“

“Psycho Theme“

“Night On Bald Mountain“

“Beetlejuice“ playthrough video:

“Swallow Your Soul” video:

Tour dates:

November

15 - Bend, OR - Third St. Pub

16 - Seattle, WA - Club -Sur

17 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

18 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theater

19 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

20 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

21 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

22 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramids

23 - St. Paul, MN - The Amsterdam

25 - London, ON - London Music Hall

26 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

27 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

28 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

29 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar & Spectacles

30 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

December

1 - New Bedford, MA - Vault @ Greasy Luck

3 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon

4 - Baltimore, MD - Otto Bar

5 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

6 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

10 - Lafayette, LA - Grant Street

11 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

12 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

13 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s

14 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

15 - Enid, OK - 1927 Event Center

17 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

19 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey