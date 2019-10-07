EXMORTUS Release Shred-tastic "Beetlejuice" Cover; Playthrough Video Streaming
As the October 25 release of their new Halloween/horror-themed EP, Legions Of The Undead, draws closer, Los Angeles-based death/thrash/shred quartet, Exmortus, has unveiled a play-through-style music video for their cover of Danny Elfman's “Beetlejuice” theme. The clip sees the group's members dress up as the title character of Tim Burton's iconic 1988 fantasy/horror/comedy film. Watch below.
“I've been meaning to cover this for a while now,” says guitarist/vocalist Jadran “Conan” Gonzalez. “As a kid, I loved the movie and the cartoon series that followed it. Danny Elfman's music really does lend itself to metal orchestration, so this was a breeze to learn and jam out. Hope you have as much fun watching it as we did recording it. It's showtime!"
“Beetlejuice” can now be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp and other digital platforms. Along with the recently-released Evil Dead homage, “Swallow Your Soul”, the song is one of two “instant grat” downloads that are being offered with digital pre-orders of Legions Of The Undead. Physical copies, meanwhile, can be pre-ordered on CD and limited-edition green slime-colored vinyl, here.
Tracklisting:
“Legions Of The Undead“
“Swallow Your Soul“
“Beetlejuice“
“Psycho Theme“
“Night On Bald Mountain“
“Swallow Your Soul” video:
Tour dates:
November
15 - Bend, OR - Third St. Pub
16 - Seattle, WA - Club -Sur
17 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
18 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theater
19 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite
20 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
21 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
22 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramids
23 - St. Paul, MN - The Amsterdam
25 - London, ON - London Music Hall
26 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace
27 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar
28 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
29 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar & Spectacles
30 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
December
1 - New Bedford, MA - Vault @ Greasy Luck
3 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon
4 - Baltimore, MD - Otto Bar
5 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
6 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club
7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
10 - Lafayette, LA - Grant Street
11 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
12 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
13 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s
14 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine
15 - Enid, OK - 1927 Event Center
17 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad
18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
19 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey