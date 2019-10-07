EXMORTUS Release Shred-tastic "Beetlejuice" Cover; Playthrough Video Streaming

As the October 25 release of their new Halloween/horror-themed EP, Legions Of The Undead, draws closer, Los Angeles-based death/thrash/shred quartet, Exmortus, has unveiled a play-through-style music video for their cover of Danny Elfman's “Beetlejuice” theme. The clip sees the group's members dress up as the title character of Tim Burton's iconic 1988 fantasy/horror/comedy film. Watch below.





“I've been meaning to cover this for a while now,” says guitarist/vocalist Jadran “Conan” Gonzalez. “As a kid, I loved the movie and the cartoon series that followed it. Danny Elfman's music really does lend itself to metal orchestration, so this was a breeze to learn and jam out. Hope you have as much fun watching it as we did recording it. It's showtime!"

“Beetlejuice” can now be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp and other digital platforms. Along with the recently-released Evil Dead homage, “Swallow Your Soul”, the song is one of two “instant grat” downloads that are being offered with digital pre-orders of Legions Of The Undead. Physical copies, meanwhile, can be pre-ordered on CD and limited-edition green slime-colored vinyl, here.

Tracklisting:

“Legions Of The Undead“

“Swallow Your Soul“

“Beetlejuice“

“Psycho Theme“

“Night On Bald Mountain“

“Swallow Your Soul” video:

Tour dates:

November

15 - Bend, OR - Third St. Pub

16 - Seattle, WA - Club -Sur

17 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

18 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theater

19 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

20 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

21 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

22 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramids

23 - St. Paul, MN - The Amsterdam

25 - London, ON - London Music Hall

26 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

27 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

28 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

29 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar & Spectacles

30 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

December

1 - New Bedford, MA - Vault @ Greasy Luck

3 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon

4 - Baltimore, MD - Otto Bar

5 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

6 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

10 - Lafayette, LA - Grant Street

11 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

12 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

13 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s

14 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

15 - Enid, OK - 1927 Event Center

17 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

19 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey