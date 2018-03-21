EXMORTUS To Release The Sound Of Steel Album In June; Details Revealed

Los Angeles based neo-classical shredders, Exmortus, have set a June 8th street date for their new full length album, The Sound Of Steel. The album will be released by Prosthetic Records worldwide except Japan, where it will be overseen by Marquee Inc.

The Sound of Steel, was produced once again by Zack Ohren (Machine Head, Fallujah, Suffocation) at Sharkbite Studio while the band also enlisted artist, Philip Lawvere (Kreator, Celtic Frost, Helloween), to create the cover art.

Exmortus founder, vocalist and guitarist, Jadren “Conan” Gonzalez comments, "This new record takes the best from both Slave… and Ride… albums and adds a killer twist especially accentuated by Chase Becker and Carlos Cruz of Warbringer. While still paying homage to our classic favorites like Priest, Yngwie, Slayer, etc. We also deliver tastefully the extremities of black/death metal and of course the neo-classical structure/harmony that we are known for. This is what we believe to be The Sound Of Steel!"

The album will be available all digital outlets, compact disc and LP, with 1,000 records being pressed initially in the follow colors:

- 250 battle axe blood splatter (Prosthetic webshop and sold by the band on tour)

- 250 blue and black marble (Prosthetic webshop and sold by the band on tour)

- 400 clear with blue and orange Splatter (available in retail stores worldwide)

- 100 white vinyl (Cargo Germany only)

The Sound Of Steel tracklisting:

"Make Haste"

"Feast Of Flesh"

"Into The Maw Of Hell"

"To The Ends Of The Earth"

"A Minor Instrumental"

"Strength And Honor"

"Turn The Tide"

"Tempest"

"Riders Of Doom"

"Victory Or Death!"

Immediately after finishing The Sound Of Steel, the band headed to Europe for a month-long tour with Florida death metal legends Obituary. They’ll come home, start up the US promo cycle and expect to be back out on the road, where their steel shines the brightest, this summer and throughout the next year.

Exmortus is:

Jadran “Conan” Gonzalez - Vocals/Guitar

Chase Becker - Guitar

Phillip Cody Nuñez - Bass

Carlos Cruz - Drums