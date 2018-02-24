EXMORTUS To Support OBITUARY On European Tour

On the heels of their North American run with Sabaton and Kreator; SoCal bred neoclassical heavy metal outfit Exmortus have been announced as the direct support band for Obituary’s upcoming European tour.

"We're beyond excited to tour with the legendary Obituary in Europe! Stoked to shred overseas again!" states Exmortus frontman, Conan.

Exmortus recently wrapped up the recording for their 5th full length with producer Zack Ohren, who has worked with the band on their last two releases. More information will be made available on that album shortly.

Dates:

March

3 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

4 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

6 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

7 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand

8 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

9 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Institute 2

10 - London, UK - Ulu

12 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum

13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom

14 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo

16 - Lyon, France - Villeurbanne / CCO

17 - Mulhouse, France - Le Noumatrouff

18 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

19 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl

20 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

22 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

23 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

24 - Berlin, Germany - Music & Frieden

25 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

27 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

28 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset

29 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Festival*

30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

April

1 - Schijndel, Netherlands - Paaspop Festival*

*Obituary only