EXMORTUS To Support OBITUARY On European Tour
February 24, 2018, 2 hours ago
On the heels of their North American run with Sabaton and Kreator; SoCal bred neoclassical heavy metal outfit Exmortus have been announced as the direct support band for Obituary’s upcoming European tour.
"We're beyond excited to tour with the legendary Obituary in Europe! Stoked to shred overseas again!" states Exmortus frontman, Conan.
Exmortus recently wrapped up the recording for their 5th full length with producer Zack Ohren, who has worked with the band on their last two releases. More information will be made available on that album shortly.
Dates:
March
3 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor
4 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
6 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
7 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand
8 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
9 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Institute 2
10 - London, UK - Ulu
12 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum
13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom
14 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo
16 - Lyon, France - Villeurbanne / CCO
17 - Mulhouse, France - Le Noumatrouff
18 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk
19 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl
20 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
22 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
23 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
24 - Berlin, Germany - Music & Frieden
25 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
27 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
28 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset
29 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Festival*
30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
April
1 - Schijndel, Netherlands - Paaspop Festival*
*Obituary only