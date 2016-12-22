EXMORTUS - Touring With ABBATH And CHILDREN OF BODOM "A Dream Come True"; Capital Chaos TV Interview Available

In the clip below, shot on December 5th, Mean Gene of Capital Chaos TV gets the inside scoop of touring with Abbath and Amon Amarth, hair mishaps, desert island discs and more with Exmortus vocalist Jadran "Conan" Gonzalez, drummer Mario Moreno and new bassist Cody at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, California while on tour with Children Of Bodom, Abbath and Oni.

Check out BraveWords scribe Mark Gromen's review and photo gallery from the tour's recent stop in Philadelphia here.

Having just wrapped up a month long jaunt with Finnish metal masters Children Of Bodom, black metal legend Abbath and prog outfit Oni, Los Angeles' neoclassical shred quartet Exmortus showcased their "modern day thrash-meets-old school Michael Angelo Batio & Yngwie Malmsteen" sound. Drummer Mario Moreno remarked, “We had an amazing time on the I Worship Chaos tour, but like the saying goes all good things must come to an end. We just played our last show in New York City and we're making our way back home with a stop in El Paso, TX. 2016 was a great year for the band and we're anxious for what 2017 already holds for us."

With 2016 nearly at an end, Exmortus once again continue to prove themselves as one of the hardest working bands in heavy metal having spent over 3/4 of the year on tours alongside acts such as Amon Amarth, Marty Friedman, Enforcer, Warbringer, Entombed A.D., Holy Grail, Spellcaster and Cauldron as well as performing at the opening ceremony for Ozzfest meets Knotfest. They will continue their non-stop assault on audiences in support of their release Ride Forth as they have just announced two sets of tour dates for early 2017. The band will join thrasher's Havok and Extinction AD for a brief jaunt across the U.S. and Canada from February 8th – 18th before rejoining Havok for their first-ever European tour April 2nd – 30th alongside thrashers Warbringer and tech death outfit Gorod.

Moreno commented, "We're excited to start our next tour alongside Havok and Extinction AD. The tour will be in February with 11 dates across the U.S. followed by a European tour with Havok, Warbringer and Gorod. This will also be our first time going overseas and we're stoked to be doing it with some killer bands. See you metal maniacs on the road! \m/"

North American tour with Havok and Extinction A.D.:

February

8 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's Rock Club

9 - Detroit, MI - Small's

10 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile West

11 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti

12 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

13 - Somerville, MA - Once Ballroom

14 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

16 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

17 - Dayton, OH - Rockstar Pro Arena

19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Thunder Alley

European tour with Havok, Warbringer, and Gorod:

April

2 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

3 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux’s

4 - London, UK - Underworld

5 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom

6 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - 013

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Royal Metal Festival

9 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

11 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

15 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

16 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus & Warwick Concert Hall

17 - München, Germany - Feierwerk

19 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

20 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

21 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony

22 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

23 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

24 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur

26 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

27 - Barcelona , Spain - Salamandra 1

28 - Puget, France - Le Rats

29 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

30 - Essen, Germany - Turock