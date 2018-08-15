EXOCRINE – Molten Giant Album Streaming In Full

Bordeaux, France based masters of technical death metal Exocrine are streaming their new album Molten Giant in full. The album will be released this Friday on Unique Leader.

Physical preorder bundles for Molten Giant are available here. Digital preorder bundles are available here.

Molten Giant was tracked by Mathieu Pascal at Bud Studio, Sylvain Octor Perez at Tricerapod Studio, and sees Exocrine pushing their jaw dropping technical abilities and song writing maturity to their absolute limit.

Tracklisting:

“Scorched Human Society”

“Hayato”

“Backdraft”

“Molten Giant”

“Flamewalkers”

“Lavaburst”

“Behind The Wall”

“The Shape Of New World”

Full album stream:

"Backdraft" video: