EXOCRINE Release "Backdraft" Music Video

Bordeaux, France based technical death metal group Exocrine have released a music video for their song "Backdraft". The track is from their new album Molten Giant, which will see an August 17th release via Unique Leader.

The band commented on the video, "Backdraft is a brand new track from our upcoming third album Molten Giant. The song ranges from melodic cinematic riffs to some of the most brutal material we have ever written and definitely shows our full sonic spectrum. We really love this track!"

Watch the video below. Physical pre-order bundles for Molten Giant are available here. Digital pre-order bundles are available here.

Molten Giant was tracked by Mathieu Pascal at Bud Studio, Sylvain Octor Perez at Tricerapod Studio, and sees Exocrine pushing their jaw dropping technical abilities and song writing maturity to their absolute limit.

Tracklisting:

“Scorched Human Society”

“Hayato”

“Backdraft”

“Molten Giant”

“Flamewalkers”

“Lavaburst”

“Behind The Wall”

“The Shape Of New World”

"Backdraft" video: