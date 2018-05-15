EXOCRINE Sign To Unique Leader Records; Molten Giant Album Out In August

Unique Leader Records has announced the signing of Exocrine to their expanding and highly respected roster.

The Bordeaux, France based technical death metal group will unleash their Unique Leader debut Molten Giant on August 17th. The eight track effort was tracked by Mathieu Pascal at Bud Studio, Sylvain Octor Perez at Tricerapod Studio, and sees Exocrine pushing their jaw dropping technical abilities and song writing maturity to their absolute limit.

The group commented on the signing, "It is with a great pleasure that we join the ranks of such a legendary label as Unique leader Records. Most of the bands that we love are part of their roster and we'll give the maximum of ourselves to represent our new home as best as we can. We can't wait to release our upcoming new album to share it with you all!" and said of their new album, “Molten Giant is a huge step forward for Exocrine. We worked extremely hard and pushed our skills and virtuosity to their absolute limit in order to write this insanely fast and technical new album. The album’s sound is a reflection of the artwork: gigantic and monstrous! We recorded drums for Molten Giant with at Bud Studio with Mathieu Pascal (Gorod), tracked the rest at Sylvain’s Triceraprod Studio, and had HK Krauss at Vamacara Studio mix and master the album. We couldn’t be happier with the way everything turned out and cannot wait for everyone to hear this!”

Tracklisting:

“Scorched Human Society”

“Hayato”

“Backdraft”

“Molten Giant”

“Flamewalkers”

“Lavaburst”

“Behind The Wall”

“The Shape Of New World”

Preorders for Molten Giant will be launched in the coming weeks.