EXODUS - Capital Chaos TV Posts Quality Live Footage From Sacramento Show

In the clip below, courtesy of Capital Chaos TV, Exodus perform their classics "Deranged", "Fabulous Disaster", "A Lesson In Violence", "Blacklist", "War Is My Shepherd" and "Bonded By Blood" at Ace Of Spades in Sacramento, CA.

The show took place on October 3rd with Obituary and Dust Bolt supporting

Rob Dukes, formerly of Exodus, current Generation Kill and Fragile Mortals singer, has released his first solo album, featuring Scott Reeder (Kyuss, Fireball Ministry) and special appearances from members of Run-DMC and Snot.

The album is available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and other streaming services.

Tracklisting:

“My Whole Life” (feat. Mikey Doling)

“Hate Me” (feat. Darryl DMC McDaniels)

“All Lies”

“Disaster”

Album sampler:

Lineup:

Vocals – Rob Dukes (Exodus, Generation Kill)

Guitars – Jon “Jonny Rod” Ciorciari (JRod Productions)

Bass – Scott Reeder (Kyuss, Fireball Ministry)

Drums – Craig Cefola (Wheelhouse Junction)