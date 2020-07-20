EXODUS Describe New Songs As "WHITESNAKE On Meth" And "Drop Tuned Satanic Glory"

Over the last several weeks the Exodus camp has been teasing their fanbase with updates on the follow-up to Blood In Blood Out from 2014, which is currently in the works. The latest social media post from guitarist Gary Holt can be viewed below. It's a list of 11 song descriptions with the titles omitted, reading as follows:

1 - 8 minute insane album opener

2 - Riff fest thrasher w crushing downpick section

3 - Driving tempo rager

4 - Whitesnake on meth

5 - Crunchy thumper

6 - Drop tuned Satanic glory

7 - This is just nuts

8 - Pummeling crusher

9 - Doom

10 - Melodic epic

11 - Heavy as fuck

How much downpicking can one record have!?

On the latest episode of the Dabghanistan Podcast, Jack Gibson from Exodus discussed his formal musical training, what it’s like being a stoner metal legend in Nashville, the country music scene, recording tech, and the Bay Area thrash scene. He also talks about the status of the band's next studio album, which is currently in the works.

Gibson: "We're just starting to talk about the pre-production for the new Exodus stuff. It doesn't look like we're gonna be recording it until September maybe, and who the fuck knows when it's gonna come out? Everybody's records are on hold. There may be such a backlog of stuff by then. Who even knows? Gary's (Holt) putting 'em together right now. Gary always does that; he whips it together right before it's time to do business."