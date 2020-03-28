EXODUS - Drumcam Video Of "Deathamphetamine" From Wroclaw Show Posted

The drumcam clip below, courtesy of Drummers From Hell, features Tom Hunting of Exodus performing "Deathamphetamine" in Wroclaw, Poland on February 19th on The Bay Strikes Back 2020 European tour.

Exodus guitarist Gary Holt recently guested on Finland's Kaaos TV and offered an update on the band's next album. he also talks about his time with Slayer as the replacement for the late Jeff Hanneman.

Holt: "We'll be in the studio hopefully this summer. We're staying home this summer, except for one show at the Dynamo festival. We're not doing a European summer festival tour or nothing, and we're just gonna work on the new record. And it's fucking heavy. It's so heavy (laughs). I've got enough riffs for five albums right now. I'll keep writing right up till we start recording. I hope to have it (the new album) out this year... late in the year. We'll see how the scheduling goes and all that."