EXODUS - Fabulous Disaster Guitar Book Available For Pre-Order

The Exodus Fabulous Disaster Guitar Book is now available for pre-order at this location. Available as a Deluxe Print Edition plus Digital Copy (with Exodus bookmark and pick set), a standard Print Edition and a Digital eBook Edition in the SubLevel Records store. The digital eBook Edition and Digital Copy are available for download immediately after purchase. For more information on the book, including song listing and contents of each format, see below. Physical books will ship December 15th.

The Fabulous Disaster Guitar Book features guitar tab and notation for all 9 songs from the original 1989 Exodus album. All songs were transcribed note for note from the original recordings by Heathen/Exodus live guitarist Kragen Lum and Ernie Ball's Match the Master award winner Evan Bradley. Presented in two guitar formats so you can learn to play every riff and solo just as Gary Holt and Rick Hunolt played them on the album. 180 pages of Bay Area Thrash shred.





Songs Included:

“The Last Act Of Defiance”

“Fabulous Disaster”

“The Toxic Waltz”

“Low Rider”

“Cajun Hell”

“Like Father, Like Son”

“Corruption”

“Verbal Razors”

“Open Season”

Deluxe Print Edition - Includes printed book, digital copy, Exodus bookmark and guitar pick set with 2 Fabulous Disaster picks.