EXODUS - Fan-Filmed Video From San Francisco Show Posted
February 28, 2018, 2 hours ago
On February 25th, Exodus performed at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, CA. Fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Bonded by Blood"
"Blood In, Blood Out"
"Iconoclasm"
"And Then There Were None"
"Fabulous Disaster"
"Body Harvest"
"Metal Command"
"A Lesson in Violence"
"Blacklist"
"War Is My Shepherd"
"The Toxic Waltz"
"Strike of the Beast"
Exodus, have announced a string of European tour dates for this summer.
Says the band: "This summer!! Don't miss out on some friendly violent fun!! Check out the dates and get your tickets here."
Dates:
June
5 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
7 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
9 - Hauptmannsgrün, Germany - Chronical Moshers Open Air
10 - Katowice, Poland - MegaClub
12 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
13 - Hanover, Germany - Faust
16 - Norrköping, Sweden - Metallsvenskan
17 - Sundsvall, Sweden - Club Deströyer
18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Gröna Lund
20 - Halden, Norway - Tons of Rock
22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
24 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
26 - Pagney, France - Chez Paulette
27 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne
28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
30 - Verona, Italy - Rock the Castle
July
1 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
3 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
4 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
6 - Revištske Podzamcie, Slovakia - Gothoom
7 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz Open Air
9 - Kassel, Germany - K19
10 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg
11 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
12 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!!!
13 - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany - Dong Open Air
14 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest