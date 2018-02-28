EXODUS - Fan-Filmed Video From San Francisco Show Posted

On February 25th, Exodus performed at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, CA. Fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Bonded by Blood"

"Blood In, Blood Out"

"Iconoclasm"

"And Then There Were None"

"Fabulous Disaster"

"Body Harvest"

"Metal Command"

"A Lesson in Violence"

"Blacklist"

"War Is My Shepherd"

"The Toxic Waltz"

"Strike of the Beast"

Exodus, have announced a string of European tour dates for this summer.

Says the band: "This summer!! Don't miss out on some friendly violent fun!! Check out the dates and get your tickets here."

Dates:

June

5 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

7 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

9 - Hauptmannsgrün, Germany - Chronical Moshers Open Air

10 - Katowice, Poland - MegaClub

12 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

13 - Hanover, Germany - Faust

16 - Norrköping, Sweden - Metallsvenskan

17 - Sundsvall, Sweden - Club Deströyer

18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Gröna Lund

20 - Halden, Norway - Tons of Rock

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

24 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

26 - Pagney, France - Chez Paulette

27 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

30 - Verona, Italy - Rock the Castle

July

1 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

3 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

6 - Revištske Podzamcie, Slovakia - Gothoom

7 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz Open Air

9 - Kassel, Germany - K19

10 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

12 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!!!

13 - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany - Dong Open Air

14 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest