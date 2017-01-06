EXODUS Frontman STEVE "ZETRO" SOUZA Talks Working On New Album With GARY HOLT - "He Is Exodus; We Wouldn't Do It Without Him"

Exodus frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza is featured in an interview with Metalshop TV conducted in August 2016 at the Brutal Assault festival in Josefov, Czech Republic. Zetro talks new music, guitarist Gary Holt pulling double duty with Exodus and Slayer, and the music industry. Check it out below.

In a new free guitar lesson video, guitarist Gary Holt shows the correct way to play the Exodus tune “Fabulous Disaster”. Every guitarist thinks they know how to play the first few riffs, now you can school them!

Check out the lesson at this location.

Metal Wani writer Jake Patton had a chat with Exodus founding member and drummer Tom Hunting at Summer Breeze. He discussed playing at Wacken Open Air, fan response to new tracks from Blood In, Blood Out, return of Steve 'Zetro' Souza, whether he brings in new energy in the band that was missing in the band during Rob Dukes era.

He also throws light on the songwriting for next album, songwriting session planned early next year with Gary Holt, his role in songwriting, his take on fans 'wasting the time' by texting during shows, his experience of metalheads capturing the live shows via cellphones, his take on Twisted Sister axeman Jay Jay French's '25 Years old rockstars' statement and his take on bands like Warbringer reviving the 80's thrash metal scene.

Listen below: