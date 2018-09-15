EXODUS Frontman STEVE "ZETRO" SOUZA - "We've Always Been About Brutality And Violence, And I Think You Get That On Every Record" (Video)

During Exodus' recent spring tour in Europe, frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza explained to Duke TV the importance of staying musically relevant, talked about his love for horror movies and zombies, and regrets the end of rock stars' mystique due to social media. Check out the interview below.





As Bay Area legends Exodus are just finishing their summer run across Europe, the band is pleased to announce that they will return to the continent in November and December to headlline the 2018 edition of the renowned MTV Headbangers Ball Tour, which will lead them through 17 cities and venues in nine countries. The outstanding line-up will be completed by newly re-structured Ruhr Area thrash heroes Sodom, US metal act Death Angel, plus Greek underground champions Suicidal Angels. This ultimative thrash package is not to be missed....

Exodus frontman Zetro commented: "We are absolutely excited about coming to Europe for MTV's Headbangers Ball Tour in late November, and in December! Europe has always been considered our second home and our tour this summer was amazing, from all the festivals, to the headlining shows, horns way up to all those who attended, and all of you we will see when we come back across the pond once again! And what a great line up: Suicidal Angels, our brothers from the Bay Area, Death Angel, Germany’s Sodom, and Exodus! I can hardly wait for this metal onslaught! See you maniacs in the pit!!!!!"

Check out the new tour trailer below.

Dates are as follows:

November

30 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

December

1 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Hala Euronics

2 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

3 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

5 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

6 - London, England - The Electric Ballroom

7 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

8 - Geiselwind, Germany - Christmas Bash

9 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

10 - Ravensburg, Germany - Oberschwabenhalle

11 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

12 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

13 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

15 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

For more information go to this location.