EXODUS Guitarist GARY HOLT "Locked Away, Suffering From All The Symptoms Of Corona..."

On March 18th, Exodus / former Slayer guitarist Gary Holt revealed via Instagram that he has contracted the Coronavirus:

"So I've been locked away with @lisaholt777, suffering from all the symptoms of Corona, without the beer! Mildly sick, better today after repeatedly waking up soaked in sweat last night. Self monitoring with my better half, and unfortunately, won't be able to visit my grandkids until I'm symptom free for seven days. Ugh. Movie time, binge watching TV, and waiting this out!"

Holt is located in the San Francisco Bay Area, where officials issued a "shelter in place" order, asking close to seven million residents of six counties in to stay home when possible. The order is in effect until April 7th.

Holt recently guested on Finland's Kaaos TV and offered an update on the band's next album. He also talks about his time with Slayer as the replacement for the late Jeff Hanneman.

Holt: "We'll be in the studio hopefully this summer. We're staying home this summer, except for one show at the Dynamo festival. We're not doing a European summer festival tour or nothing, and we're just gonna work on the new record. And it's fucking heavy. It's so heavy (laughs). I've got enough riffs for five albums right now. I'll keep writing right up till we start recording. I hope to have it (the new album) out this year... late in the year. We'll see how the scheduling goes and all that."