EXODUS Guitarist GARY HOLT - "We're Staying Home This Summer; We're Just Gonna Work On The New Record" (Video)

Exodus guitarist Gary Holt recently guested on Finland's Kaaos TV and offered an update on the band's next album. he also talks about his time with Slayer as the replacement for the late Jeff Hanneman.

Holt: "We'll be in the studio hopefully this summer. We're staying home this summer, except for one show at the Dynamo festival. We're not doing a European summer festival tour or nothing, and we're just gonna work on the new record. And it's fucking heavy. It's so heavy (laughs). I've got enough riffs for five albums right now. I'll keep writing right up till we start recording. I hope to have it (the new album) out this year... late in the year. We'll see how the scheduling goes and all that."

Gary Holt took to Instagram to share an experience he and his Exodus bandmates, along with Testament and Death Angel, endured on February 9th while travelling on a ferry from Sweden to Finland, and running into Storm Ciara, which killed at least seven people across Europe. The bands were on their way to Helsinki for Monday night's The Bay Strikes Back tour stop.

Holt's message states: "Rough seas? I thought @70000tons was bad? Last nights ferry - cruise to Finland last night was on another level. Most insane thing I’ve ever experienced. Yeah, it was a little terrifying. Ship was getting tossed like a canoe. But we made it. The truck did not, but we all pooled our gear together so the show is ON!!!! Time to rock."

Holt followed up the first post with the following: "Okay, after a little research on last nights storm, I know of three bands who got extremely lucky!!! 25 foot waves, category 11 out of a 12 scale, two out of five band members puking their guts out, it was FUCKING TERRIFYING!!! But we made it and I feel pretty fucking alive today!! But I’m kind of done with big wave ferry and cruise ship trips! Ugh! Time for some sleep tonight."







