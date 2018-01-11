EXODUS, MUNICIPAL WASTE Join Forces For Adult Swim Presents: Mr. Pickles Thrash-tacular Metal Tour

Adult Swim is moshing its way around the country with an immersive, fan-centric 13-city metal “thrash-tastic” tour featuring bands Exodus and Municipal Waste in support of the new season of its animated series Mr. Pickles. Along with enjoying face melting guitar riffs, fans attending the Thrash-tacular Metal Tour can take photos in the Mr. Pickles hellacious dog house, purchase exclusive Mr. Pickles merchandise and receive free Adult Swim swag. The new music tour continues Adult Swim’s commitment to bringing vibrant and impactful experiences directly to its fans. The onslaught of sound begins Thursday, February 22nd in Seattle, Washington.

Exodus Gary Holt states, "Super excited to hit the road again with our good bros in Municipal Waste for the Adult Swim’s Mr. Pickles Thrash-tacular tour! This will be a thrash extravaganza at its finest!!!! Can't wait!"

The original architects of the thrash metal scene, Exodus has battled every kind of adversity over the past 30 years and used it all as fuel to stoke their ever-raging fire. With Blood In Blood Out, Exodus’ tenth full-length studio album of new material prove they still have the fortitude, chops, and talent to deliver top-notch, ballad-free tunes that stand out without straying from the band’s core aesthetic. Watch the music video for "Blood In Blood Out" below.

Municipal Waste's Ryan Waste comments, “We go way back with Will and Dave, the creators of Mr. Pickles. They come from Richmond, VA as well and even shot our first music video for ‘Unleash the Bastards’. We’ve remained good friends throughout all our endeavors and when they asked us to be part of this tour there was no hesitation on our part. The icing on the cake was when Exodus came on board. We’re no stranger to touring with these maniacs and we’ve shared some wild times on the road over the years (at least from what I can remember!) It’s gonna be one helluva trip, hitting the US club circuit with our brothers in Exodus and seeing our old friends along the way.”

Equipped with crushing sound that will implode both your soul and skull, speed metal masters Municipal Waste released their highly anticipated sixth album, Slime And Punishment, last June via Nuclear Blast. The album secured the band its highest first week sales as well as landed on several Billboard charts. Check out the music video for "Breathe Grease" which is the epitome of all things you would expect from a Municipal Waste party and then some, below.

General admission tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, January 12th at 10 AM (local time). For more information on the tour, how to get tickets and schedule, please visit Adult Swim Presents.

Tour dates:

February

22 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

23 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

25 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

26 - House of Blues Anaheim - Anaheim, CA

27 - House of Blues San Diego - San Diego, CA

March

1 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

2 - The Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

4 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

6 - Rock & Roll Hotel DC - Washington, D.C.

7 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

8 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

9 - The National - Richmond, VA

10 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

Mr. Pickles, Old Town’s cutest dog, is back for a third season of tail wagging, flesh ripping, head decapitating and good old classic American adventure on Sunday, February 25th at Midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim.

Season three of Mr. Pickles follows the Goodman family, and the eccentric residents of Old Town, in their most off-the-wall escapades yet! Join Mr. Goodman and Mrs. Goodman in battling bullies, zombies and telemarketing plantation owners. Go on a ride along with Sheriff in the hit reality show “Sheriffs”, and learn from Tommy what it really takes to make a hit cartoon show. Don’t forget about the about the wonderful Mr. Pickles, who is never too far away from the action. This season he faces off against some of his toughest foes including memory hackers, ruthless television executives, and military footwear. Mr. Pickles is a HotHouse production created by Will Carsola and Dave Stewart. It is executive produced by Carsola, Stewart, Michael J. Rizzo, and Mike Mayfield.