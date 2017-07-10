EXODUS Rejoined By ROB DUKES And PAUL BOSTAPH On Stage At San Francisco Show; Fan-Filmed Video Available

It was recently announced that former Exodus frontman Rob Dukes would rejoin the band to “sing some songs” at their show in San Francisco, California on July 8th. Speaking to CBS SF guitarist Gary Holt revealed plans for the shows.

“Yeah, I think we’re filming them,” says Holt. “The first night is going to be Steve Souza’s first headlining show with Exodus back in the Bay. We’re going to put together a pretty varied set list and try to pull out a couple of deep tracks. It’s going to be really killer.

“The second night, we’ve got a few special guests lined up. It’s going to be awesome. We have Rob Dukes coming up to sing some songs. I’m super stoked about that. Rick Hunolt is going to play a few songs and (Heathen guitarist) Kragen (Lum), who has been standing in for me, is going to play some songs. It’s going to be a night to remember.”

Read more at CBS SF. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.

Video footage from the show, which also featured an appearance by former Exodus drummer Paul Bostaph (now with Slayer), is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"The Last Act of Defiance"

"Exodus"

"Piranha"

"Blacklist"

"Pleasures of the Flesh"

"Bonded by Blood"

"Cajun Hell" (with Rick Hunolt on guitar)

"War Is My Shepherd" (with Rick Hunolt and Kragen Lum)

"Metal Command" (with Rick Hunolt)

"Only Death Decides" (with Rick Hunolt)

"Body Harvest" (with Kragen Lum)

"The Ballad of Leonard and Charles" (with Rob Dukes)

"Children of a Worthless God" (with Rob Dukes)

"Iconoclasm" (with Rob Dukes

"Deliver Us to Evil" (with Rob Dukes)

"Deathamphetamine" (with Paul Bostaph and Rob Dukes)

"Shovel Headed Kill Machine" (with Paul Bostaph and Rob Dukes)

"The Toxic Waltz" (with everyone joining in)

"Strike of the Beast" (with everyone joining in)