EXODUS Teams With PUCK HCKY For PAUL BALOFF Tribute Jersey; "He Would Have Loved This," Says GARY HOLT

Exodus have joined forces with PUCK HCKY - the custom hockey apparel brand dominating music merchandise - to present the "Bonded Forever" hockey jersey in tribute to the band's late frontman Paul Baloff, who passed away on February 2nd, 2002.

Says Gary Holt: "Exodus are proud to release, on what would have been his 58th birthday, the PUCK HCKY Paul Baloff Tribute Jersey! Paul loved hockey, and he especially loved hockey sticks! He made a mic stand outta one, and it was awesome for smashing stuff too!! He would have loved this jersey, we hope you love it too!”

Jersey details:

* Pro-series weight (it’s the real deal)

* Custom-made twill chest design

* Custom-made embroidered patches on arms

* Traditional 2-color vinyl name and number on back

* Knitted body and sleeve stripes

* Crossover v-neck

* Double shoulders, double elbows

* 100% polyester knit fabric

Order at puckhcky.com.