EXORCISM Release “Endless Flight” Music Video

Doom/heavy metal band, Exorcism, featuring Raven Lord's and Metal Machine's Csaba Zvekan (vocals) have released a video for their new single, “Endless Fight”. The track comes from the upcoming album, Whore Of Babylon, which currently has an undisclosed release date.

The video, created by Wrecked Visuals’ Paul Lygouris and Lefteris Pasalidis, was recorded in Thessaloniki, Greece. Watch below.

Whore Of Babylon was produced, mixed and mastered by Csaba Zvekan at Total Master Sound in Münchenstein, Switzerland. Artwork was created by Gragoth.

Stay tuned for more details, coming soon.