EXORCISM Release “Endless Flight” Single; Introduce New Lineup

Doom / heavy metallers Exorcism featuring Raven Lord's and Metal Machine's Csaba Zvekan (vocals) have released the single “Endless Fight” via Dream Records. The track comes from the upcoming album Whore Of Babylon with an undisclosed release date.

The record was produced, mixed and mastered by Csaba Zvekan at Total Master Sound, Münchenstein, Switzerland.

Artwork was created by Gragoth:

Singer and bandleader Csaba Zvekan comments:

“…Another chapter has opened for Exorcism. This time with George ‘The Kid’ Karafotis on guitars. Together with his brother Vaggelis a fantastic world class drummer. Me and George have been working together on Raven Lord many years now. After Tore Moren surprisingly quit the band I had to look for another guitar player as the show must go on. George ‘The Kid’ was definitely next in line. He brings a fresh new color to the music. His brother Vaggelis Karafotis both come from Thessanoliki, Greece where we will make our upcoming video shoot. I don’t want to spoil too much. And of course Nic Angileri has been with us during our live shows quite some time but now he debuts for the first time on Exorcism’s recordings. We welcome the Greek connection for some future damage \m/…"

Exorcism are set to play in Bellinzona, Switzerland on March 27th at Peter Pan supporting the Ross The Boss tour.