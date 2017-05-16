EXPULSION Featuring Members Of REPULSION, EXHUMED, PHOBIA, INTRONAUT And More To Release Debut Album In July; “Altar Of Slaughter” Track Streaming

Relapse Records has announced the official signing of extreme metal act, Expulsion. The newly-formed collective features members of Repulsion, Exhumed, Phobia, Intronaut, Gruesome, and numerous others. The band has shared the full details of their debut album, Nightmare Future, due out July 14th on CD, LP, and digital formats via Relapse. The first single, “Altar Of Slaughter”, is available for streaming below.

Nightmare Future was produced by Matt Olivo, mixed by Toxic Holocaust's Joel Grind and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Mayhem, Faith No More, Halford). Physical pre-orders and bundles are available at Relapse.com here and digital downloads can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp here.

Spawned from the cerebral mind of grind legend Matt Olivo (Repulsion), Expulsion combines grind, punk, and crust into a caustic musical vomit guaranteed to stack the corpses high. Olivo's partner-in-grind, Matt Harvey (Exhumed, Gruesome) was recruited over beers in a sweaty Los Angeles apartment to bring his classic brand of oratory assault. The additions of veterans - drummer Danny Walker (Intronaut, Exhumed, Phobia) and bassist Menno Verbaten (Lightning Swords Of Death) - complete the fit-to-burn outfit. Expect nothing but the best of throat-shredding vocals, relentless blast beats, buzzsaw riffs, and raw bass tones. Expulsion will leave you horrified with their vile brand of classic, 80's sickness.

Nightmare Future tracklisting:

“Total Human Genocide”

“Altar Of Slaughter”

“Mask Of Fear”

“Nightmare Future”

“Funeral Bells”

“Compulsions”

“Comatose”

“Altar Of Slaughter”:

Expulsion lineup:

Matt Harvey - Vocals

Matt Olivo - Guitar

Danny Walker - Drums

Menno Verbaten - Bass

(Photo - Jay Valena)