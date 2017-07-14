EXPULSION Release Debut Album Nightmare Future; Full Stream Available

Extreme metal act, Expulsion, featuring members of Repulsion, Exhumed, Phobia, Intronaut, Gruesome, and numerous others, have released their debut album, Nightmare Future, on CD, LP, and digital formats via Relapse. A full album stream can be found below.

Nightmare Future was produced by Matt Olivo, mixed by Toxic Holocaust's Joel Grind and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Mayhem, Faith No More, Halford). Physical pre-orders and bundles are available at Relapse.com here and digital downloads can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp here.

Spawned from the cerebral mind of grind legend Matt Olivo (Repulsion), Expulsion combines grind, punk, and crust into a caustic musical vomit guaranteed to stack the corpses high. Olivo's partner-in-grind, Matt Harvey (Exhumed, Gruesome) was recruited over beers in a sweaty Los Angeles apartment to bring his classic brand of oratory assault. The additions of veterans - drummer Danny Walker (Intronaut, Exhumed, Phobia) and bassist Menno Verbaten (Lightning Swords Of Death) - complete the fit-to-burn outfit. Expect nothing but the best of throat-shredding vocals, relentless blast beats, buzzsaw riffs, and raw bass tones. Expulsion will leave you horrified with their vile brand of classic, 80's sickness.

Nightmare Future tracklisting:

“Total Human Genocide”

“Altar Of Slaughter”

“Mask Of Fear”

“Nightmare Future”

“Funeral Bells”

“Compulsions”

“Comatose”

Album stream:

Expulsion lineup:

Matt Harvey - Vocals

Matt Olivo - Guitar

Danny Walker - Drums

Menno Verbaten - Bass

(Photo - Jay Valena)