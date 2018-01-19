EXTINCTION A.D. Debuts Second Single "Age Of Revenge"

New York metal act Extinction A.D. has debuted another single called "Age Of Revenge", with plans to release a brand new record next month.



“The most recent presidential election was such a complete scam and a disheartening proceeding," says vocalist / guitarist Rick Jimenez. "The American public was left with even worse options than ever before and it’s never been more obvious that the system is utterly broken. Two sides of the same evil coin; this one focuses more on the megalomaniac than the egomaniac.”

"Age Of Revenge":





Extinction A.D. will release their second full length titled Decimation Treaty on February 16th via Good Fight Music. The sophomore full length was recorded and mixed by Joe Cincotta (Suffocation, Obituary) and mastered by Brad Boatright (Iron Reagan, Converge, Obituary).

Long Island metal vets Rick Jimenez, Pieter van den Berg and Mike Sciulara, along with Ian Cimaglia, who is making his first official recording appearance as the band's lead guitar player, are back with another unrelenting and ferocious thrash explosion with Decimation Treaty. The “question everything” approach of the band's lyrics, combined with their unmatched raw live energy and 2018 power and precision approach to classic thrash metal, has elevated them to a whole new level.

Tracklisting:

"Legions Of The Grave"

"Secret Worlds"

"In The Wake Of Uprising"

"Pray To Die"

"Burnt Indifference"

"The Onslaught"

"Age Of Revenge"

"De-evolution Theory"

"Rats In The Attic"

"Decimation Treaty"

"In The Wake Of Uprising":

The band will hit the road this winter in support of Darkest Hour and Whores. All tour dates can be found here.