EXTINCTION A.D. Debuts "Secret Worlds" Music Video

New York metal act Extinction A.D. will release their second full length, titled Decimation Treaty, on February 16th via Good Fight Music. The sophomore full length was recorded and mixed by Joe Cincotta (Suffocation, Obituary) and mastered by Brad Boatright (Iron Reagan, Converge, Obituary). A video for the album track "Secret Worlds" can be seen below.

"We collaborated and filmed this video with Anthony Altamura of Nightmare Film Crew after discussing the gap between factual news exposure and what gets mainstream media coverage," says the band. "Whether we’re acutely aware of it or not, the free press is under attack. The idea of a guerrilla broadcast and the use of archaic technology as a means of spreading modern information was an interesting concept to mess with, as well as trying to capture our live energy in a non-live environment."

“Secret Worlds,” "Age Of Revenge," and "In The Wake Of Uprising," are now available on all streaming platforms and the iTunes music store. Pre-order the album digitally here, or physically here.

Long Island metal vets Rick Jimenez, Pieter van den Berg and Mike Sciulara, along with Ian Cimaglia, who is making his first official recording appearance as the band's lead guitar player, are back with another unrelenting and ferocious thrash explosion with Decimation Treaty. The “question everything” approach of the band's lyrics, combined with their unmatched raw live energy and 2018 power and precision approach to classic thrash metal, has elevated them to a whole new level.

Tracklisting:

"Legions Of The Grave"

"Secret Worlds"

"In The Wake Of Uprising"

"Pray To Die"

"Burnt Indifference"

"The Onslaught"

"Age Of Revenge"

"De-evolution Theory"

"Rats In The Attic"

"Decimation Treaty"

"Age Of Revenge":

"In The Wake Of Uprising":