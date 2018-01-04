EXTINCTION A.D. To Release Decimation Treaty Album In February; "In The Wake Of Uprising" Track Streaming

New York metal act, Extinction A.D., are streaming the new single, "In The Wake Of Uprising", with plans to release a brand new record next month.

"This song has an overwhelming sense of urgency musically, so we matched that feeling lyrically," says the band. "The music sets the perfect frenetic backdrop for ideas of revolt and resistance. It's a rallying cry to end the abuse of authoritative power by any means necessary."

Extinction A.D. will release their second full length, Decimation Treaty, on February 16th via Good Fight Music. The sophomore full length was recorded and mixed by Joe Cincotta (Suffocation, Obituary) and mastered by Brad Boatright (Iron Reagan, Converge, Obituary).

"In The Wake of Uprising" is now available on all streaming platforms and the iTunes music store. Listen to the track below.

Long Island metal vets Rick Jimenez, Pieter van den Berg and Mike Sciulara, along with Ian Cimaglia, who is making his first official recording appearance as the bands lead guitar player, are back with another unrelenting and ferocious thrash explosion with Decimation Treaty. The “question everything” approach of the band's lyrics combined with their unmatched raw live energy and 2018 power and precision approach to classic thrash metal has elevated them to a whole new level.

The band formed in 2013 and has been releasing music and touring steadily throughout North America, as seen on tour with Havok, Municipal Waste, Darkest Hour, Testament, D.R.I, Unearth, Exodus, Venom and many more.

Tracklisting:

"Legions Of The Grave"

"Secret Worlds"

"In The Wake Of Uprising"

"Pray To Die"

"Burnt Indifference"

"The Onslaught"

"Age Of Revenge"

"De-evolution Theory"

"Rats In The Attic"

"Decimation Treaty"

"In The Wake Of Uprising":

The band will hit the road this winter in support of Darkest Hour and Whores. All tour dates can be found here.

Extinction A.D. is:

Rick Jimenez - vocals/guitar

Ian Cimaglia - guitar

Pieter van den Berg - bass

Mike Sciulara - drums