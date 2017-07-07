EXTREMA Announce New Vocalist TIZIANO SPIGNO

Italian thrash metal legends, Extrema, have announced their new vocalist, Tiziano "Titian" Spigno, and reveal the first official photo of the new lineup.

"We're extremely pleased and excited to announce our new singer Tiziano Spigno! His live debut with us will be on July 7th at B.Est Fest. Please don’t expect a clone of our old singer GL. We have a great and deep gratitude for our former singer work and his long-time contribution in the band .

“We chose Tiziano for his own style and personality. We're sure you all will be positively surprised! So Please give a warm welcome to Tiziano. A new chapter has begun!"

Upcoming live dates:

July

7 - Berbenno di Valtellina, Italy - B.Est Fest

8 - Gaggiano (Milan), Italy - Grave Party Open Air

September

16 - Parc De Villero - Mennecy, France (Mennecy Metal Fest)

November

25 - Espace René Fallet 91560 (Crosne), France – MusikÖ_Eye Fest