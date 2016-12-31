EXTREMA Announces More Dates For 30 Years Of Headbanging Tour
December 31, 2016, 18 minutes ago
Italian thrash metal legends Extrema have announced more dates for their Italian 30 Years Of Headbanging tour, kicking off on February 3rd in Borgo Priolo.
Dates:
February
3 – Borgo Priolo – Dagda Live Club
4 – San Dona Di Piave – Revolver Club
10 – Prato – Exenzia Rock-Club
11 – Cremona – Midian Live
17 – Roma – Jailbreak Live Club
18 - Livorno - The Cage Theatre
19 – Perugia – Afterlife Live Club
25 - Vogogna (VB) - La Loggia del Leopardo
Extrema released their new effort, The Old School EP, on May 27th via Punishment 18 Records. The EP features five tracks originally written during the band’s heyday – primarily unheard as finished recordings until now.
The Old School EP embodies the spirit, immediacy and brutality of the years in which its tracks were originally written, accented by fresh, pummeling production. Recorded last year at Fear Studios in Alfonsine (Ravenna, Italy) with The Seed of Foolishness producer Gabry Ravaglia, these tracks do not just prompt the “old school” cliché – they are the real deal – recorded in classic brutal fashion with only minimal writing tweaks.