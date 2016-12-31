EXTREMA Announces More Dates For 30 Years Of Headbanging Tour

Italian thrash metal legends Extrema have announced more dates for their Italian 30 Years Of Headbanging tour, kicking off on February 3rd in Borgo Priolo.

Dates:

February

3 – Borgo Priolo – Dagda Live Club

4 – San Dona Di Piave – Revolver Club

10 – Prato – Exenzia Rock-Club

11 – Cremona – Midian Live

17 – Roma – Jailbreak Live Club

18 - Livorno - The Cage Theatre

19 – Perugia – Afterlife Live Club

25 - Vogogna (VB) - La Loggia del Leopardo

Extrema released their new effort, The Old School EP, on May 27th via Punishment 18 Records. The EP features five tracks originally written during the band’s heyday – primarily unheard as finished recordings until now.

The Old School EP embodies the spirit, immediacy and brutality of the years in which its tracks were originally written, accented by fresh, pummeling production. Recorded last year at Fear Studios in Alfonsine (Ravenna, Italy) with The Seed of Foolishness producer Gabry Ravaglia, these tracks do not just prompt the “old school” cliché – they are the real deal – recorded in classic brutal fashion with only minimal writing tweaks.