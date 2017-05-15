EXTREMA Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Debut Album, We Fuckin' Care; “Everything Started With This Killer Album,” Says TOMMY MASSARA
May 15, 2017, an hour ago
Italian thrash metal legends, Extrema, released their debut album, We Fuckin' Care, on May 14th, 1987, celebrating today its 30th anniversary.
Guitarist and founder Tommy Massara states: "This day is a very important anniversary for me, in these 30 years I have been lucky to do a lot of things, to play on awesome stages, to travel a lot and to meet great people, and most important above all to write a lot of music, everything started with this killer album. Happy Birthday, We Fuckin' Care!"
"We Fuckin' Care" lineup (see photo above):
Tommy Massara - Guitar
Andrea Boria - Guitar and Vocals
Luca Varisco - Bass
Stefano Bullegas - Drums
Just recently, Extrema launched the auditions to find their new singer. To get more information, please write and send your band's studio and live videos to extrema@extremateam.com.
Upcoming live dates:
July
7 - Berbenno di Valtellina, Italy - B.Est Fest
8 - Gaggiano (Milan), Italy - Grave Party Open Air
September
16 - Parc De Villero - Mennecy, France (Mennecy Metal Fest)