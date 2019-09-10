EXTREMA Release “Headbanging Forever” Video

Italian groove thrash metallers Extrema are sharing their new music video for the title track off their seventh studio album Headbanging Forever released this past May via Rockshots Records.

The video is a collage of clubs shows and festivals that the quartet performed this year. The band is now working on a tour of Europe to be announced at later date.

Guitarist Tommy Massara states:

“‘Headbanging Forever’ I don’t know a better way to explain what the path of this band has been over our long career, we have never reached the international greatness, but the attitude, the energy and the will to keep on doing honest metal is still all here. The words of the song catch exactly the essence of what metal it should be for us. The video - edited by our singer, Tiziano ‘Titian’ Spigno, and filmed by some of our crew members Steve Travaini, Kalo Mazzarisi and Emanuela Giurano, to name few - is a collage of some of the latest shows played from the band over the last year. No special effects, just a metal band on stage at its finest.”

Headbanging Forever was produced by Tommy Massara and Gabriele Ravaglia. Recorded and mixed by Gabriele Ravaglia and Maxx Canali at the Fear Studio in Italy, it was mastered by Alberto Cutolo at Massive Arts studios in Milan.

"Pitch Black Eyes":

Album trailers:

Extrema’s original lineup was established between 1985 and 1986 in Milan, Italy. In a very short time, the band led by guitars player Tommy Massara achieved a huge success. Tommy is the only remaining member of the original lineup, and over the years he also played the role of artistic and executive producer.

Hundreds of concerts made the band more and more close-knit and open towards a constant growth path, capable from the beginning of welcoming influences external to heavy metal, a consistent choice within an evolutionary framework which saw Extremas tart from the rebellious attitude of Motörhead to later incorporate the style of Californian thrash metal, a scene with which the band shared the utmost care for the technical side of music and a devastating presence on stage.

The band’s reputation as musicians and performers kept growing in a perpetual live context, with extensive tours and the participation to prestigious festivals with the likes of Metallica, Slayer, Motörhead, and Korn, among many others.

Extraneous from the beginning to political and ideological implications of any kind, Extrema’s lyrics have always strived to alternate challenging and contemporary themes with lighter subjects, true to rock 'n' roll form.

In May 2017 the band welcomed the new frontman Tiziano Spigno. Thanks to his entry, Extrema can finally release all the creativity repressed in recent years: a violent, direct and engaging approach which is -at the same time- also varied, courageous and experimental, resulting in the new album Headbanging Forever.

Lineup:

Tiziano “Titian” Spigno - Vocals

Tommy Massara - Guitars

Gabri Giovanna - Bass

Francesco “Frullo” Larosa - Drums