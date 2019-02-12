EXTREMA Signs To Rockshots Records For Release Of Headbanging Forever Album

Long-running Italian groove thrash metallers Extrema have signed to Rockshots Records.

Comments founding member and guitars player Tommy Massara:

“We are so excited to have inked a new deal with Rockshots Records! The aim to pursue ambitious goals together has been contagious. We feel extremely positive, and we can’t wait to start the game once again".

Adds Rockshots Records A&R, Roberto Giordano:

"We proudly announce the signing of a worldwide record deal with Extrema! We've been following and appreciating the band over the years, and we are sure that the new album ‘Headbanging Forever’ will be a strong addition to the old fans' collection as well as being a pleasant discovery for those who want to give it a try".

Extrema’s original line-up was established between 1985 and 1986 in Milan, Italy. In a very short time, the band led by guitars player Tommy Massara achieved a huge success. Tommy is the only remaining member of the original line-up, and over the years he also played the role of artistic and executive producer.

Hundreds of concerts made the band more and more close-knit and open towards a constant growth path, capable from the beginning of welcoming influences external to heavy metal, a consistent choice within an evolutionary framework which saw Extremas tart from the rebellious attitude of Motörhead to later incorporate the style of Californian thrash metal, a scene with which the band shared the utmost care for the technical side of music and a devastating presence on stage.

The band’s reputation as musicians and performers kept growing in a perpetual live context, with extensive tours and the participation to prestigious festivals with the likes of Metallica, Slayer, Motörhead, and Korn, among many others.

Extraneous from the beginning to political and ideological implications of any kind, Extrema’s lyrics have always strived to alternate challenging and contemporary themes with lighter subjects, true to rock 'n' roll form.

In May 2017 the band welcomed the new frontman Tiziano Spigno. Thanks to his entry, Extrema can finally release all the creativity repressed in recent years: a violent, direct and engaging approach which is -at the same time- also varied, courageous and experimental, resulting in the new album Headbanging Forever.