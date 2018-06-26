EXTREMA Working On New Album

Italian legendary thrashers Extrema are currently in the studio, mixing their 7th album, the follow-up to 2013's critically acclaimed The Seed Of Foolishness.

Founder and guitar player Tommy Massara states:

“We have just finished the recordings of our 7th studio album and we’re actually mixing it, we decided to team up again with Gabry Ravaglia, that in the last ten years has been for us the 5th hidden member of the band, I shared the production with him and we recorded it at his own facility the ‘Fear studio’ in Alfonsine, Italy. Musically, it’s a 100% straight in the face metal album. The title says more than a thousand words: Headbanging Forever.”

Extrema has also released a first video form the studio:

Extrema recently welcomed their new singer Tiziano Spigno, chosen for his own style and personality.

Tommy comments: “With Tiziano, we started again to work and explore first on the melody and on the vocal lines before the message itself. With the old course, at certain point of our path, something went wrong, now we think the fans will enjoy our music better than in the last years.”