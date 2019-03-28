Extreme Blackened Death Metal Group, NEVALRA, Unveils Dual Cover Art For Debut Album

The extreme black / death outfit known as Nevalra will release their debut album, Conjure The Storm, on June 7th. Two nights later, the Missouri-based group will kick off a six-week European tour with Carach Angren, Thy Antichrist and Wolfheart in Leipzig, Germany. The tour's complete itinerary – which also includes appearances at notable summer metal festivals Hellfest, With Full Force and Dokk'em Open Air – appears below.

"Nevalra is insanely excited to join black metal giants Carach Angren across Europe for a quite extensive summer Tour,” explains vocalist / guitarist Scott Eames. “Alongside Wolfheart and Thy Antichrist, this tour is bound to be quite the theatrical spectacle for fans of dark music. With a lineup like this, there is no doubt it's going to be horrifying… bank on it."

Conjure The Storm – which was mixed and mastered by the legendary Dan Swano (Asphyx, Incantation, Marduk) – is the follow-up to Nevalra's debut 2015 EP, The Black Flame. Check out a short teaser:

The cover art for Conjure The Storm was designed by Seth Siro Anton of Septicflesh, who has previously collaborated with the likes of Decapitated, Belphegor and Nile. The artwork for the CD and digital versions of the album will differ slightly from the art for the limited-edition vinyl release. Pre-orders are available here. More information about the album will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Nevalra on tour with Carach Angren, Wolfheart, Thy Antichrist:

For further details, visit Nevalra on Facebook.