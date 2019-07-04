EXTREME - Fan-Filmed Live Video From Freedom Fest 2019 Available

On June 29th, Extreme performed at the Freedom Fest in Golden, CO, which took place at Jeffco Fairgrounds. Fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist was as follows:

"It ('s a Monster)"

"Li'l Jack Horny"

"Get the Funk Out"

"Rest in Peace"

"Kid Ego"

"Play With Me"

"Midnight Express"

"More Than Words"

"Cupid's Dead"

"Hole Hearted"

"Decadence Dance"

Back in March, Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt posted the following message via Facebook:

"Hey y’all,

Today, I am very excited to announce the 'unofficial' launch of my new company, Atlantis Entertainment. I say unofficial launch because I was supposed to wait until we did a press release via all media outlets. But you know what? This is a new chapter in my life and I wanted to share it with YOU first. Of course I will always have the beating heart of a rocker, songwriter, musician and now adding CEO to my world.

Ever since being signed as an artist at A&M records, walking through those gates and onto the old Charlie Chaplin movie lot, I’ve always had this dream that one day I would build my own company that represent the love and passion of finding talented artists and together developing their art and building their careers. But also realizing my life long love and obsession of great Motion Pictures. I wanted to build a home where songwriters, musicians, screenwriters, directors and visionaries from all walks of life have a place to hang their hat and have their ideas heard.

At this point in my life I should be sipping martinis up at my pool, whilst collecting the last 30 years of hard earned royalty checks. But fuck that, that’s just not who I am.

I’m not going it alone, though. I have partnered up with two super talented gentlemen, René Rigal And Steven Shuurman. It took over 6 years to find this dream team. Partners that have an insane amount of work ethic, drive and vision. They had to be as crazy and dedicated as I was to go on this mission. You can read about their amazing journeys on our website: AtlantisEntertainment.com.

Some projects we can’t mention quite yet, but in development we have:

- new musical artists

- a music festival in 2020

- film and episodic TV series

- a Broadway musical

And YES, an Extreme album.

There is a page on the site where you, THE DREAMERS, can share your talent with us. Who knows, we may find the next Bowie, ‪Shawn Mendes, Spielberg, or even better... the next YOU.

What I’m trying to say is: Atlantis Entertainment is a full service media and production company, integrating film and television, music, branded entertainment, commercials and digital content.

LET'S GO!"

It has been over 10 years since Extreme released their Saudades De Rock, and Bettencourt recently confirmed during an interview with Masters Of Shred that the band is working on a new record slated for a 2019 release. Bettencourt also talks about his new Acrylic Washburn N4 signature guitar and playing on Eddie Van Halen's rig.