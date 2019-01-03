EXTREME Guitarist NUNO BETTENCOURT On 10 Year Wait For New Album - "We're Doing It; A Lot Of The Stuff's Done" (Video)

It has been over 10 years since Extreme released their Saudades De Rock, and guitarist Nuno Bettencourt has confirmed during an interview with Masters Of Shred that the band is working on a new record slated for a 2019 release. Bettencourt also talks about his new Acrylic Washburn N4 signature guitar and playing on Eddie Van Halen's rig.

Bettencourt and guitar legend Steve Vai recently guested on Lazer 103.3 to discuss the Generation Axe 2018 tour. During the conversation, Bettencourt talked about how he became part of the package and the appeal of the project:

Nuno: "When Steve Vai calls you, and he's one of the biggest voices in your guitar life - I used to go see and play whenever I got the chance, whether it was with David Lee Roth or otherwise - when he calls, you go. And he had a great idea. And unlike maybe some of the earlier G3 type of stuff, which are amazing, what I love about this is that it's not just about guitar, it's about music. And it's very musical. He loves everybody to have their own space and to be able to sing if you want, to be able to do an acoustic piece if you want.

What's really thrilling about it is that if you come to the show, you see stuff that you've never seen - me and Zakk do a song, him and Yngwie do a song, five of us not just trading solos but playing in harmony. Steve is an incredible arranger. I think those are the things you don't want to miss. Whether you're a guitar player or a musician, it's just a love of music."