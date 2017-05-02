EXTREME NOISE TERROR, WORMROT And More - Glastonbury Festival To Unveil New Earache Stage; NAPALM DEATH Also Confirmed For Fest

UK festival, Glastonbury, will this year unveil a new Earache stage for metal, rock and punk acts. The new venue, which is making its debut at the Glastonbury 2017 festival, is housed in a recycled London Underground tube carriage located at Shangri La in the South East corner and is curated by the legendary British independent label Earache Records.

Earache Records, celebrating 30 years of pioneering metal/punk this summer, created the extreme metal scene launching bands such as Napalm Death, Carcass, Godflesh, Bring Me The Horizon, Clutch, Sleep and The Dillinger Escape Plan.

Initial bands confirmed for what promises to be the noisiest stage in Glastonbury history include one-time KLF collaborators Extreme Noise Terror, Singapore's grindcore trio Wormrot and former frontman for punk revolutionaries Crass, Steve Ignorant. Many more acts to be announced.

Earache founder Digby Pearson said: "Glastonbury is known for its incredibly diverse lineup - we're glad to offer not just metalheads and punks, but everyone, a bangin' venue to come hang, headbang and party hard with some incredible bands."

The Earache Stage will be running from 9 PM - 6 AM, Wednesday, June 21st to Sunday, June 25th and promises a festival experience like no other.

In addition to the Earache Stage, Glastonbury has confirmed that seminal grindcore band Napalm Death will be opening the Truth Stage in Shangri La on the Thursday night, June 22nd.

Napalm Death’s Shane Embury said: "I haven't been to Glastonbury since 1989! A wild weekend I recall where I was a babysitter for a Japanese punk band all on acid! All I can say is myself and the rest of the Napalm Death boys are very happy to finally play this prestigious event; let's hope it's a fucking mad one!"