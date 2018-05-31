EXTREMITY - Debut Album Coffin Birth Due In July; "Grave Mistake" Streaming Now
May 31, 2018, an hour ago
Oakland's Extremity will issue their proper debut full-length, Coffin Birth, via 20 Buck Spin on July 20th, the label dispatching the album's maiden single, "Grave Mistake", alongside pre-orders and details on the record.
Founded by members / ex-members of: Vastum, Ludicra, Agalloch, Repulsion and Cretin, Extremity burst like a pustule onto the death metal scene in 2017 with their Extremely Fucking Dead mini-LP. Its five ferocious tracks gave the first taste of what was to come, and now the band returns with its debut full length album, Coffin Birth, a hideous ode to the genre's past and present.
As with its predecessor, Coffin Birth was recorded at Oakland's Earhammer Studios -- the birthplace for so many of today's standout death metal releases - the album boasting both surgical clarity and pummeling raw aggression. In combination with the attention to detail in both song and lyric writing, Extremity exhumes a debut album born straight from a coffin.
Stream "Grave Mistake" via Bandcamp or the YouTube clip below.
Right from the start of the menacing opening intro track "Coffin Birth / A Million Witches," Extremity brutalizes with a hammer of pulverizing devastation and a defined melodic sensibility. Memorable and outright catchy songs that seamlessly veer from grinding speed to crushingly mid-paced unfold via a sordid concept that may reveal itself with careful attention.
Featuring vividly grim cover artwork by Andrei Bouzikov (Municipal Waste, Autopsy, Toxic Holocaust), and a guest appearance by Antti Bowman of Demilich, Extremity's Coffin Birth is a prime acquisition for those who feast upon the works of: Exhumed, Repulsion, Autopsy, Carcass, Death, Bolt Thrower, Impaled, Vastum, and Entombed.
Tracklisting:
"Coffin Birth / A Million Witches"
"Where Evil Dwells"
"Grave Mistake"
"Umbilicus"
"For Want Of A Nail"
"Occision"
"Like Father Like Son"
"Misbegotten / Coffin Death"
Coffin Birth will be available on CD, LP, cassette, and digital formats; find pre-orders here.
Extremity is:
Shelby Lermo - vocals, guitars, bass
Marissa Martinez-Hoadley - vocals, guitars
Aesop Dekker - drums
(Band photo by Aloysius V. Cummings)