EXTREMITY - Debut Album Coffin Birth Due In July; "Grave Mistake" Streaming Now

Oakland's Extremity will issue their proper debut full-length, Coffin Birth, via 20 Buck Spin on July 20th, the label dispatching the album's maiden single, "Grave Mistake", alongside pre-orders and details on the record.

Founded by members / ex-members of: Vastum, Ludicra, Agalloch, Repulsion and Cretin, Extremity burst like a pustule onto the death metal scene in 2017 with their Extremely Fucking Dead mini-LP. Its five ferocious tracks gave the first taste of what was to come, and now the band returns with its debut full length album, Coffin Birth, a hideous ode to the genre's past and present.

As with its predecessor, Coffin Birth was recorded at Oakland's Earhammer Studios -- the birthplace for so many of today's standout death metal releases - the album boasting both surgical clarity and pummeling raw aggression. In combination with the attention to detail in both song and lyric writing, Extremity exhumes a debut album born straight from a coffin.

Stream "Grave Mistake" via Bandcamp or the YouTube clip below.

Right from the start of the menacing opening intro track "Coffin Birth / A Million Witches," Extremity brutalizes with a hammer of pulverizing devastation and a defined melodic sensibility. Memorable and outright catchy songs that seamlessly veer from grinding speed to crushingly mid-paced unfold via a sordid concept that may reveal itself with careful attention.

Featuring vividly grim cover artwork by Andrei Bouzikov (Municipal Waste, Autopsy, Toxic Holocaust), and a guest appearance by Antti Bowman of Demilich, Extremity's Coffin Birth is a prime acquisition for those who feast upon the works of: Exhumed, Repulsion, Autopsy, Carcass, Death, Bolt Thrower, Impaled, Vastum, and Entombed.

Tracklisting:

"Coffin Birth / A Million Witches"

"Where Evil Dwells"

"Grave Mistake"

"Umbilicus"

"For Want Of A Nail"

"Occision"

"Like Father Like Son"

"Misbegotten / Coffin Death"

Coffin Birth will be available on CD, LP, cassette, and digital formats; find pre-orders here.

Extremity is:

Shelby Lermo - vocals, guitars, bass

Marissa Martinez-Hoadley - vocals, guitars

Aesop Dekker - drums

(Band photo by Aloysius V. Cummings)