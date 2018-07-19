EXTREMITY Streaming Coffin Birth Album Ahead Of Tomorrow's Official Release

Oakland's Extremity will issue their proper debut full-length, Coffin Birth, via 20 Buck Spin tomorrow, July 20th. Preceding its official release, the album oozes forth through an exclusive early stream at Bandcamp alongside an interrogation of its members, whom also hail from Vastum, Ludicra, Agalloch, Repulsion, Cretin, and many other Bay Area acts. Stream the album via Bandcamp's exclusive feature here.

Extremity burst like a pustule onto the death metal scene in 2017 with their Extremely Fucking Dead mini-LP. Its five ferocious tracks gave the first taste of what was to come, and now the band returns with its debut full length album, Coffin Birth, a hideous ode to the genre's past and present.

As with its predecessor, Coffin Birth was recorded at Oakland's Earhammer Studios - the birthplace for so many of today's standout death metal releases - the album boasting both surgical clarity and pummelling raw aggression. In combination with the attention to detail in both song and lyric writing, Extremity exhumes a debut album born straight from a coffin.

Right from the start of the menacing opening intro track "Coffin Birth / A Million Witches," Extremity brutalizes with a hammer of pulverizing devastation and a defined melodic sensibility. Memorable and outright catchy songs that seamlessly veer from grinding speed to crushingly mid-paced unfold via a sordid concept that may reveal itself with careful attention.

Featuring vividly grim cover artwork by Andrei Bouzikov (Municipal Waste, Autopsy, Toxic Holocaust), and a guest appearance by Antti Bowman of Demilich, Extremity's Coffin Birth is a prime acquisition for those who feast upon the works of Exhumed, Repulsion, Autopsy, Carcass, Death, Bolt Thrower, Impaled, Vastum, and Entombed.

Coffin Birth will be available on CD, LP, cassette, and digital formats; find pre-orders here.

Tracklisting:

"Coffin Birth / A Million Witches"

"Where Evil Dwells"

"Grave Mistake"

"Umbilicus"

"For Want Of A Nail"

"Occision"

"Like Father Like Son"

"Misbegotten / Coffin Death"

Extremity is:

Shelby Lermo - vocals, guitars, bass

Marissa Martinez-Hoadley - vocals, guitars

Aesop Dekker - drums

(Band photo by Aloysius V. Cummings)