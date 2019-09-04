EXUMER Announce European Tour With Support From PRIPJAT And REACTORY

Legendary multinational thrash metallers, Exumer, return to Germany and adjacent countries this winter on their Winter Hostilities 2019 headlining tour to promote their recent release, Hostile Defiance.

Singer Mem von Stein says: "We are very excited to end 2019, with this tour and finally deliver Hostile Defiance throughout Germany and a few neighbouring countries. This package with our young and upcoming supports Reactory and Pripjat is a must see affair for any true thrash metal enthusiasts and will close out the year with a massive bang."

The schedule is below, vacant slots are to be announced soon.

November

29 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central

30 - Hagen, Germany - Kultopia

December

1 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

2 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

3 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

4 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

5 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room

6 - Cham, Germany - LA2

7 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

8 - TBA

10 - Braunschweig, Germany - Kufa

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Monkeys

12 - TBA

13 - TBA

14 - TBA

Hostile Defiance is exactly what its title suggests. A 42-minute full on attack, the thrash faction hold nothing back as they unleash hell as only they can, yet with more variety and dynamics than ever before. "We wanted to sonically progress, incorporating more melodic elements in the music as well as more rhythmic variety," states Mem Von Stein. "We are a lot braver trying to create an up to date and relevant sound that can easily stand alone in today's thrash landscape without sounding trite or a throwback, and we're challenging the listener not to get too comfortable with one specific feel, tempo or pace."

Order Hostile Defiance here.

Hostile Defiance tracklisting:

"Hostile Defiance"

"Raptor"

"Carnage Rider"

"Dust Eater"

"King's End"

"Descent"

"Trapper"

"The Order Of Shadows"

"Vertical Violence"

"Splinter"

"He's A Woman - She's A Man" (Scorpions cover; CD bonus track)

"Supposed To Rot" (Entombed cover; CD bonus track)

"King's End" video:

"Hostile Defiance" video:

Exumer lineup:

Mem V. Stein - vocals

Ray Mensh - guitars

T. Schiavo - bass

Matthias Kassner - drums

Marc B. - guitars

(Photo - Silvy Maatman)