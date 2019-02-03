EXUMER Guitarist Marc Bräutigam Joins THE VERY END

The Very End has filled the vacant guitar player spot. Marc Bräutigam of Exumer has joined the ranks of the German band. The newly completed line up aims for studio recordings in 2019.

Marc hails from the Ruhr Area just like The Very End, and their paths have already crossed multiple times over the years. "I have known The Very End from their very start. Since then I have always loved their sound which is like a tank shattering everything to ground. I am very proud to be part of that and I am looking forward to our joint future.", Marc comments his recent addition to the group. Marc replaces Alex Bartkowski, who left the band in summer 2018.

Hence the lineup is finally completed again. Marc is the last member to join The Very End after drummer Jerome Reil replaced founding member Lars Janosch about a year ago. Jerome is the son of Kreator drummer Jürgen "Ventor" Reil.

"Marc already takes part in the songwriting process and the vibe is splendid", singer Björn Goosses approves. He adds: "We hope to be able to reveal the studio dates for the next album recordings soon."

Marc Bräutigam, who is endorsed by Schecter Guitars, already made his live debut in December 2018.

The next show is scheduled for March 9th in Krefeld, Germany. Shortly afterwards Marc will embark on European tour with Exumer, before the fourth The Very End album will finally be on target.

(Photo by Britta Rinsch, Britt Byrnes Photography)