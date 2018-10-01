EXUMER Live At Wacken Open Air 2015; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Old school thrashers Exumer took no prisoners inside Bullhead City Circus at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2015. Professionally filmed footage of the band's full performance can be found below.

Setlist:

Intro

"Winds Of Death"

"Journey To Oblivion"

"The Weakest Limb"

"Fallen Saint"

"Vermin Of The Sky"

"A Mortal In Black"

"A New Morality"

"I Dare You"

"Fire And Damnation"

"Possessed By Fire"