EXUMER Release Hostile Defiance Album; Full Audio Stream Available

Legendary multinational thrash metallers, Exumer, have released their fifth full-length, Hostile Defiance, via Metal Blade Records. A full album stream can be found below.

Hostile Defiance is exactly what its title suggests. A 42-minute full on attack, the thrash faction hold nothing back as they unleash hell as only they can, yet with more variety and dynamics than ever before. "We wanted to sonically progress, incorporating more melodic elements in the music as well as more rhythmic variety," states vocalist Mem Von Stein. "We are a lot braver trying to create an up to date and relevant sound that can easily stand alone in today's thrash landscape without sounding trite or a throwback, and we're challenging the listener not to get too comfortable with one specific feel, tempo or pace."

Order Hostile Defiance here in the following formats:

- ltd. digipak-CD w/2 bonus tracks

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- orange red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 400 copies)

- red-brown/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- pale blackberry marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- orange-black color in color + red splattered (EU exclusive - limited to 120 copies)

- white / blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- clear/red&black splattered vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 120 copies)

Hostile Defiance marks Exumer's third time working with producer Dennis Koehne (Sodom, Melechesh). Tracking the album in studios in Dortmund and Frankfurt, the sessions were marked with "super positive vibes all around with a strong, driven work ethic to create an optimal product." The band plans to tour the record hard, and will be hitting the road in Europe when the album drops, and from that point onward, they will be visiting as many countries as possible. "Our goal is simple: to further establish the band as one of the main German thrash metal acts that began in the 1980s and are now carrying the torch into the 2020s."

Hostile Defiance tracklisting:

"Hostile Defiance"

"Raptor"

"Carnage Rider"

"Dust Eater"

"King's End"

"Descent"

"Trapper"

"The Order Of Shadows"

"Vertical Violence"

"Splinter"

"He's A Woman - She's A Man" (Scorpions cover; CD bonus track)

"Supposed To Rot" (Entombed cover; CD bonus track)

Album stream:

"Hostile Defiance" video:

Tour dates:

April

5 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem

6 - Oviedo, Spain - Sir Laurens

7 - Madrid, Spain - We Rock

9 - Granada, Spain - Salal Planta Baja

10 - Sevilla, Spain - Sala Even

11 - Malaga, Spain - Sala Trinchera

12 - Murcia, Spain - Sala Gramma

13 - Castellon, Spain - Burbuja

14 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Sidecar

June

7 - Muhlteich, Germany - Chronical Moshers Festival

8 - Berlin, Germany - BiNuu

9 - Oschersleben, Germany - Rock & Metal Dayz

21 - Gardelegen, Germany - Metal Frenzy

22 - Bussfeld, Germany - M.i.s.e. Open Air 2019

August

9 - Lisboa Vagos, Portugal - Metal Festival

10 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

Exumer lineup:

Mem V. Stein - vocals

Ray Mensh - guitars

T. Schiavo - bass

Matthias Kassner - drums

Marc B. - guitars