EXUMER Release "King's End" Music Video

Legendary multinational thrash metallers, Exumer, recently released their fifth full-length, Hostile Defiance, via Metal Blade Records. The band have now launched a video for their latest single, "King's End".

The idea behind the "King's End" video is to visually pay homage to the look and visual aesthetics of the MTV/Headbanger's Ball era clips from the late 80s and early 90s. Especially when CGI became available as a tool to add effects that were otherwise financially impossible to obtain. The clip was entirely shot, edited and directed by Goreminister in Essen (Turock Club)/Germany during Exumer's last European dates.

Exumer singer Mem V. Stein: "We were approached by our buddy Goreminister, who has his own You Tube channel and is a pretty known character in the metal scene in and around Essen, if we would be interested in a new video that resembles old Headbanger's Ball clips. We instantly were on board with the concept and are now excited to launch something that uniquely resembles the early 90s over the top videos we devoured back when metal was still on television."

Hostile Defiance is exactly what its title suggests. A 42-minute full on attack, the thrash faction hold nothing back as they unleash hell as only they can, yet with more variety and dynamics than ever before. "We wanted to sonically progress, incorporating more melodic elements in the music as well as more rhythmic variety," states Mem Von Stein. "We are a lot braver trying to create an up to date and relevant sound that can easily stand alone in today's thrash landscape without sounding trite or a throwback, and we're challenging the listener not to get too comfortable with one specific feel, tempo or pace."

Order Hostile Defiance here.

Hostile Defiance tracklisting:

"Hostile Defiance"

"Raptor"

"Carnage Rider"

"Dust Eater"

"King's End"

"Descent"

"Trapper"

"The Order Of Shadows"

"Vertical Violence"

"Splinter"

"He's A Woman - She's A Man" (Scorpions cover; CD bonus track)

"Supposed To Rot" (Entombed cover; CD bonus track)

Album stream:

"Hostile Defiance" video:

Tour dates:

June

7 - Muhlteich, Germany - Chronical Moshers Festival

8 - Berlin, Germany - BiNuu

9 - Oschersleben, Germany - Rock & Metal Dayz

20 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

21 - Gardelegen, Germany - Metal Frenzy

22 - Bussfeld, Germany - M.i.s.e. Open Air 2019

August

9 - Lisboa Vagos, Portugal - Metal Festival

10 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

Exumer lineup:

Mem V. Stein - vocals

Ray Mensh - guitars

T. Schiavo - bass

Matthias Kassner - drums

Marc B. - guitars

(Photo - Silvy Maatman)