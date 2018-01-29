EYE OF SOLITUDE And MARCHE FUNÈBRE Join Forces For 2-Song Split Release

Eye Of Solitude (pictured above) and Marche Funèbre, who previously announced their joint March Of Solitude North American tour this March, have also partnered for a two-song, 30-minute split, arriving February 22nd via Hynoptic Dirge/Cimmerian Shades Recordings.

Eye Of Solitude/Marche Funèbre tracklisting:

Eye Of Solitude - “Collapse”

Marche Funèbre - “Darkness”

Pre-orders are available now via Hynoptic Dirge Records’ website and Cimmerian Shade Recordings’ website.

The pairing of the European doom outfits, Eye Of Solitude is from the UK while Marche Funèbre (pictured below) hails from Belgium, brings two of the continent’s most exciting underground doom artists together both for the split release as well as the forthcoming tour.

Tour dates:

March

8 - Seattle, WA - Highline

9 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria

10 - Portland, OR - Tonic Lounge

11 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick’s

12 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp

13 - Oakland, CA - Metro Operahouse

14 - Santa Cruz, CA - Blue Lagoon

15 - Ventura, CA - The Garage

16 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

18 - Los Angeles, CA - Five Star Bar

Tickets for all shows are on-sale now.