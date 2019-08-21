EYE OF THE ENEMY To Release Titan Album In October; Teaser Video Posted

Australian melodic death metal band, Eye Of The Enemy, have announced the release of their long awaited third album with a teaser video, slating the new album for release in October.

After studiously working away writing and recording and dropping hints here and there, Eye Of The Enemy have now confirmed their third album, Titan, is to be released via US label Art Is War Records.

Eye Of The Enemy are also on the lineup for Adelaide's long-running metal festival, New Dead Festival, now in it's 10th year, alongside their previous tour mates, Fleshgod Apolocalypse, on November 2, just after the release of the new album.

Watch the teaser below, and stay tuned for updates.

