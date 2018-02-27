EYEHATEGOD Announce March Tour With CRO-MAGS, BUZZOV*EN

Eyehategod, currently finishing up their North American tour supporting Black Label Society and Corrosion Of Conformity, will take a short breather before taking to the streets again for a spring tour with Cro-Mags And Buzzov*en on select dates. Eyehategod is also confirmed for several upcoming U.S. and European festival dates including Desert Fest London, Maryland Deathfest, Hellfest, Heavy Montreal, and Psycho Las Vegas as well as a European trek to be announced in full shortly.

Dates:

March (With Cro-Mags)

15 - White Oak - Houston, TX

16 - Trees - Dallas, TX

17 - Vino's - Little Rock, AR

18 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

19 - Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

20 - Gabe's - Iowa City, IA

21 - Doc's - Evansville, IN

22 - Fubar - St. Louis, MO

23- Brauerhouse - Lombard, IL

24 - The Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

25 - Mohawk - Buffalo, NY

26 - Northside - Cincinnati, OH

27 - Hideaway - Johnson City, TN

(With Cro-Mags, Buzzov*en)

28 - Pour House - Raleigh. NC

29 - Champion - Charlottesville, VA

30 - The Earl - Atlanta, GA

(With Cro-Mags)

31 - The Atlantic - Gainesville, FL

April

1 - O'Malley's - Margate, FL

2 - Nighthawks - Jacksonville, FL*

5 - The Nick - Birmingham, AL *

*Eyehategod only