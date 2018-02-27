EYEHATEGOD Announce March Tour With CRO-MAGS, BUZZOV*EN
February 27, 2018, an hour ago
Eyehategod, currently finishing up their North American tour supporting Black Label Society and Corrosion Of Conformity, will take a short breather before taking to the streets again for a spring tour with Cro-Mags And Buzzov*en on select dates. Eyehategod is also confirmed for several upcoming U.S. and European festival dates including Desert Fest London, Maryland Deathfest, Hellfest, Heavy Montreal, and Psycho Las Vegas as well as a European trek to be announced in full shortly.
Dates:
March (With Cro-Mags)
15 - White Oak - Houston, TX
16 - Trees - Dallas, TX
17 - Vino's - Little Rock, AR
18 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO
19 - Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE
20 - Gabe's - Iowa City, IA
21 - Doc's - Evansville, IN
22 - Fubar - St. Louis, MO
23- Brauerhouse - Lombard, IL
24 - The Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH
25 - Mohawk - Buffalo, NY
26 - Northside - Cincinnati, OH
27 - Hideaway - Johnson City, TN
(With Cro-Mags, Buzzov*en)
28 - Pour House - Raleigh. NC
29 - Champion - Charlottesville, VA
30 - The Earl - Atlanta, GA
(With Cro-Mags)
31 - The Atlantic - Gainesville, FL
April
1 - O'Malley's - Margate, FL
2 - Nighthawks - Jacksonville, FL*
5 - The Nick - Birmingham, AL *
*Eyehategod only