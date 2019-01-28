EYEHATEGOD Announces 4 Strikes... From The Elementary To The Penitentiary Tour With THE OBSESSED And ANTISEEN; Japan Shows Confirmed

New Orleans' Eyehategod will take to the streets again next month beginning with a short run of live debauchery in California and Mexico from February 27th through March 3rd. From there, the band will play a pair of shows in Japan with Napalm Death, Melt-Banana, and Misery Index, followed by one-off shows in The Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Beginning March 29th in Houston, Texas, Eyehategod will deafen the masses on the 4 Strikes... From The Elementary To The Penitentiary Tour 2019. The journey will pillage its way through sixteen cities, concluding April 13th on the band's home turf of New Orleans, Louisiana. Support will be provided by doom icons The Obsessed and punk rock veterans Antiseen on select dates.

Additionally, the band will play two very special shows in Brooklyn, New York: the first (now sold out) show finds Eyehategod sharing the stage with Negative Approach, Sheer Terror, and Fuck You Pay Me, and the second with Negative Approach, Sheer Terror, Phobia, and Disassociate. See all confirmed dates below.

February

27 - Jerry's Pizzy & Pub - Bakersfield, CA

2/28 - Oakland Metro - Oakland, CA (with Black Cobra, Brainoil)

March

1 - 5 Star Bar - Los Angeles, CA (with ACxDC, Ruin, Beyond Pain)

2 - Club Paradise - Tijuana, MX

3 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA * Matinee Show

5 - Club Quattro - Osaka, JP (with Napalm Death, Melt-Banana, Misery Index)

6 - Club Quattro - Tokyo, JP (with Napalm Death, Melt-Banana, Misery Index)

8 - Darkside - Manila, PH

9 - Rumah API - Kuala Lumpur, MY

10 - Decline - Geylang, SG

4 Strikes... From The Elementary To The Penitentiary Tour (with The Obsessed)

March

29 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

30 - Lost Well - Austin, TX

31 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

April

1 - 89th Street - Oklahoma City, OK

2 - Fubar - Saint Louis, MO

3 - Sidetracks - Huntsville, AL

April (with The Obsessed, Antiseen)

4 - The Earl - Atlanta, GA

5 - The Tap Room - Nashville, TN

6 - Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC

7 - Cosmic Charlies - Lexington, KY

8 - The Riff House - Chesapeake, VA

9 - 506 - Chapel Hill, NC

10 - Nighthawks - Jacksonville, FL

11 - Crowbar - Ybor City, FL

12 - Gramps - Miami, FL ^

13 - Howlin' Wolf - New Orleans, LA

May (with The Obsessed)

11 - The Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY (with Negative Approach, Sheer Terror, Fuck You Pay Me - Sold Out)

12 - The Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY (with Negative Approach, Sheer Terror, Phobia, Disassociate)