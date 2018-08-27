EYEHATEGOD Confirm U.S. Tour With THE OBSESSED
August 27, 2018, 16 minutes ago
Fresh off the second leg of their tour supporting Black Label Society and Corrosion Of Conformity, Eyehategod will return to the road next month on a short run of U.S. dates with doom rock icons, The Obsessed. Set to kick off in Hamden, Connecticut September 12th, the tour will make its way through thirteen cities upon its conclusion in Memphis, Tennessee September 24th.
Dates:
September
12 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
13 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East
14 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bazaar
15 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
16 – Raleigh, NC – The Pour House
17 – Philadelphia, PA – Voltage Lounge
18 – Portland, ME – Geno’s Rock Club
19 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo’s Mohawk Place
20 – Cincinnati, OH – Northside Yacht Club
21 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall
23 – Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge
24 – Memphis, TN – Growler’s
Tour trailer: