EYEHATEGOD Confirm U.S. Tour With THE OBSESSED

Fresh off the second leg of their tour supporting Black Label Society and Corrosion Of Conformity, Eyehategod will return to the road next month on a short run of U.S. dates with doom rock icons, The Obsessed. Set to kick off in Hamden, Connecticut September 12th, the tour will make its way through thirteen cities upon its conclusion in Memphis, Tennessee September 24th.

Dates:

September

12 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

13 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East

14 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bazaar

15 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

16 – Raleigh, NC – The Pour House

17 – Philadelphia, PA – Voltage Lounge

18 – Portland, ME – Geno’s Rock Club

19 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo’s Mohawk Place

20 – Cincinnati, OH – Northside Yacht Club

21 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall

23 – Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

24 – Memphis, TN – Growler’s

Tour trailer: