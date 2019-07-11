EYEHATEGOD Drummer AARON HILL Issues Update Following Mexico Assault And Robbery - "I'm Home And Doing Well"

Eyehategod drummer, Aaron Hill (pictured above on the left), has checked in with an update following the incident last Sunday, July 7, in which he was stabbed and robbed before the band's scheduled concert in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Hill was attacked by three men and a woman who stripped him of his belongings. He was stabbed in the altercation, leaving him with a 2" wound on his left side.

In an update, the drummer reveals: "I wanna thank everyone who’s reached out to send their love and support these last few days, it really means a lot to me and I thank you. I’m home and doing well. I also wanna thank everyone at Foro Independencia and Show No Mercy for their help and a special thanks to everyone in attendance for showing up and understanding why we had to cancel. I don’t blame anyone for the incident as this could’ve happened anywhere and I don’t agree with any negative comments about Mexico. I think Mexico is a beautiful place with great people and I look forward to returning and playing again See you all soon."





